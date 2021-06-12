Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR IRWIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY...RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL... LEE...CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN EARLY AND EASTERN QUITMAN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHERN TIFT...BEN HILL AND WORTH COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...DOUGHERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... TURNER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...NORTHERN BAKER AND TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 715 PM EDT... At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pitts to near Arabi to near Leesburg to near Cuthbert. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Morgan, Albany, Dawson, Cuthbert, Putney, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Leesburg, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Poulan, Leary, Smithville, Mystic, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base and Turner City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&