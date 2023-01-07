As I write this year-end essay about 2022 trends in food and dining, I must confess that I’m playing catch-up.

I have obligations and hobbies, so I wasn’t technically paying attention (i.e., giving a rat’s rump) as 12 months of decadent delights, culinary controversies and avocado abominations unfolded. (“Homo sapiens still ingest food? What about that crazy ‘opposable thumbs’ fad? How long did that last?”)

