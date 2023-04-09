Folks, “last one in is a rotten egg” applies to more than swimming pools.

If you share sleeping quarters with a spouse or significant other, I urge you to expedite the toothbrushing process, throw on your PJs or nightie with breakneck speed and be the first person under the sheet.

Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”

Squawkbox
Squawkbox

  • By By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated