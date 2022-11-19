Please pardon me, but I am always overcome by mawkish sentimentality at this time of year. I cannot contain my gratitude. I am thankful for a paycheck and sunsets and modern plumbing and mobility and rainbows and warm clothing and good friends and conjunctions and …

I am thankful that I can do anything you can do better, I can do anything better than you — except get $%&# show tunes out of my head.

