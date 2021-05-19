Ear Editor
We must get past this narrative that unemployment benefits are a disincentive to work. This is absolutely not the case. And the data do not support such a claim.
Oddly, reporters have not reported on both sides of this issue. They have stories quoting a few companies and ignore interviewing the millions out looking for work and their experiences, including the millions of mothers who were forced to leave the work force through no fault of their own in order to take care of their children. Our workers are still fearful of returning to work in unsafe environments, especially in sectors with the highest risks of COVID deaths.
Our unemployment benefits have been a lifeline, and choosing to eliminate these critical benefits will have the greatest impact on Georgia's most vulnerable workers. Yes, their labor is essential, but so are their lives. Work by prominent economists demonstrated the cutoff of $600 supplement to benefits did not change the course of job growth. But those studies show the extra money protected low-income families and kept jobs at higher levels in low-income neighborhoods by protecting low-income families' consumption. Cutting this federal dollar injection into the Georgia economy will only deny Georgia businesses customer dollars and slow the job recovery.
Instead, our focus needs to be on an inadequate UI system here in Georgia. Opportunities to modernize the Georgia UI system were ignored, and the Georgia Department of Labor employs 50% fewer staff than during the Great Recession of 2010.
Sandra Williams
Atlanta
