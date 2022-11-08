This column is written several days in advance of publication, so the midterm elections have not yet been held as I write this. Some of you may be reading this before election day, and others are reading it after the votes have been counted.

It really doesn’t matter because I’m unveiling my predictions anyway. I’m basing them on decades of political observations, plain old common sense, and my scientific polling of various living things, including people, animals and plants.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated