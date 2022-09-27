I see so much negativity. Think about this: Two years ago, we couldn’t go anywhere, we didn’t have a vaccine, and our friends were sick or dying. Cardboard cutouts were in the seats at ball games.

Look at us now. Every stadium is packed. 100,000 fans packed into Bristol Motor Speedway. If you had told me in 2020 that in two years we could get out and have fun again ... but gas would be a dollar a gallon higher, I would have taken that deal.

  By Albany Herald Readers
