I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters.

The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of the woods. When I heard Minnie say, “She looks like she’s been rid hard and put up wet,” I knew where that came from.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated