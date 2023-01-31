I grew up in such a simple time. From the time I was 6, I manned the cash register at my family’s grocery store.

Here’s how it worked: Let’s say I sold a box of Tide, priced at $1.99. I would add the 4% sales tax, and the total was $2.07. End of transaction. There were no questions, and there was no confusion.

Tags

More Opinion

Local
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated