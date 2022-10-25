I know you will be disappointed, so let me go ahead and apologize. I will not be writing about politics this week. No mention of midterms, drop boxes, or even Herschel’s badge. I’m pretty sure you can find all that and more elsewhere on these pages.

Instead, let me address a matter of utmost importance: Why won’t TV sports announcers shut up occasionally, and let us enjoy the game?

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated