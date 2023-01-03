In the 1930s, President Herbert Hoover’s second-in-command was Vice President Charles Curtis, who had once been a powerful senator. A magazine article about Vice President Curtis is credited with coining a phrase that has endured for almost a hundred years: “It’s lonely at the top.”

According to the Outlook and Independent magazine, “Vice-President Curtis has discovered that it is always lonely at the top. His old poker and racetrack pals have fallen away since he became vice president. Now he must press his pants and polish his shoes.” Evidently, that was a turn-off for his poker and racetrack friends.

