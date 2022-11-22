Last month, I reminisced about some of my favorite voices from a lifetime of TV, radio, movies and music. I asked you to share your most unforgettable voices from past and present, and I received enough to fill several columns. Here’s the beauty of it. Even though you’re reading the printed word, the mere mention of their names will trigger the sound of their voices.

We don’t have many distinctive voices among our leaders in 2022, but we sure had them a few decades ago. Many of you recalled the Massachusetts accent of President John F. Kennedy, the evangelical fervor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the rich baritone of Sen. Everett Dirksen. They truly don’t make them like that any more.

