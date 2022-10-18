“He’s just going through a phase right now.” If you’re a parent, you know what that means. Whether it’s the Terrible Twos, awkward adolescence, or the risk-taking teen years, we hope and pray they’ll grow out of it. Most of them do.

Life goes through cycles. We know that the cold winter will turn into a warm spring, followed by the lush plants and scorching heat in the summer, and the colorful leaves and falling temperatures that take us back where we started.

Tags

More Opinion

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated