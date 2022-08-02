I have been covering schools for 30 years, and I have visited more schools than the milk delivery guys. As Johnny Cash sang, I’ve been everywhere, man. From the modest rural schools to the swanky private prep schools, and everywhere in between.

I wish everyone could see the changes and progress first-hand, but due to safety concerns, that will never happen again. Many of us remember the days when we could stroll through the front door of our neighborhood school, just to say hello.

Tags

More Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.