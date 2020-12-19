I am a graduate as well as a sibling, child, mother and grandmother of DCSS students. Each of those fellow DCSS students has gone on to be successful. I love and have great respect for my city and the school system, so hearing something negative about either deeply concerns me.
Recently I heard about a young student at Alice Coachman whose DCSS' computer stopped working. His single mother is unemployed and was told that the school will not repair or replace his computer. Surely the DCSS, which afforded me a wonderful education, would not allow a student to falter because his parent cannot afford to repair or replace a used computer.
Is there any way to help this student? Thank you.
Rhonda Williams Barber, DHS Class of 1985
Albany
