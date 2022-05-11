Democrats, ditch your Republican family members now!
Lets face it: Republicans are now full-blown Nazis and we all know it. When you allow your Republican parents to see their grandchildren or you visit your Republican cousins twice a year for birthdays or holidays (even though you don’t really want to), here’s what you’re saying to them: “Go ahead and behave reprehensibly, be a despicable human being, go ahead and vote for humans that only want to hurt other humans. I’ll still visit you and you can still see your grandchildren.”
They suffer no repercussions whatsoever for their abominable behavior.
We are in this mess because Democrats have historically always been wimps who have no courage to actually fight. When will you actually fight? When everyone except straight, white, Christian men are in boxcars heading to “take showers?”
Your social media posts mean nothing. Do something! Grow up, be an adult, do the right thing and deliver repercussions. Life is not easy and was not meant to be; it is meant to be full of hard choices, and only people who have true courage actually make those decisions.
Find your courage. Stop gossiping and whining about your Nazi in-laws, parents, siblings and cousins, it accomplishes nothing. If we don’t start delivering repercussions, more repercussions will be delivered to us. You’ve been thinking of doing this for a couple years, do it. I did. Guess what, I don’t miss them at all. I bet you won’t either.
