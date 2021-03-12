Dear editors:
Thank you for the recent article on Dr. William Anderson, a prominent figure in the Albany Movement. The article was in error, though, when it said that charges against Dr. Anderson “stemmed from the 1963 picketing of an Albany grocery store owner who served as a juror in a case where the sheriff was acquitted of murdering a black man.”
The man referred to, Charlie Ware, survived despite being shot in the neck by Baker County Sheriff Warren “Gator” Johnson. Mr. Ware was attending an event at a local plantation when he offended the plantation manager, Guy Touchstone, who notified his friend, the sheriff.
Charlie Ware brought a federal civil rights suit against Gator Johnson with the assistance of attorney C.B. King after having earlier been prosecuted by the state of Georgia based on the accusations of Sheriff Johnson.
Charlie Ware went on to live as a productive citizen of Albany for another 36 years. He and Dr. Anderson are seen by historians as ordinary people who became caught up in extraordinary times. Through their courage, they and their families helped to bring about the end of the Jim Crow era in southwest Georgia, a demise which benefits all citizens of this region.
Seth W. Bigelow
Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.