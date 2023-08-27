Are you ready for some football? I sure am, and it is about time. The University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the land and is set to defend its two consecutive national collegiate football championships next Saturday against the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks on Dooley Field.

Everybody assumes it will be a walkover for the Dawgs. UT Martin plays in the Ohio Valley Conference along with the Lindenwood Lions and the Fighting Leathernecks of Western Illinois, among others. Dooley Field and its 92,746 fanatics – some well-lubricated by kickoff – will be a whole new ballgame.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags