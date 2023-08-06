...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
I’m about to get myself in trouble again. I’m still smarting from the Trump Harrumphs who accuse me of being a left-wing Commie pinko because I’m tired of his whining about losing an election Ronald Reagan would have won in a landslide.
I also have upset a lot of Baptists who inform me I’m destined for hellfire and damnation because I have questioned why Apostle Paul decided 19 centuries ago that women weren’t qualified to be preachers. If I am headed to the netherworld, I no doubt will meet a lot of Methodists there because we think our female ministers can outpreach the Baptist guys six days a week and twice on Sundays. Amen.