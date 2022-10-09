YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

I just learned that I have been passed over for the Nobel Prize for Literature once again. Bummer. And that crowd over in Stockholm didn’t even have the courtesy to pick up the phone and call me with the bad news. I had to read about it in the paper. A person of my literary stature deserves better.

It seems they have given the award to French writer Annie Ernaux. Mats Malm, secretary of the Swedish Academy that decides the prize said Ernaux won it for her “courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” Say what?

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at yarb2400@bellsouth.net; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

Tags

More Opinion