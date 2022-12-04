YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

As a matter of policy, I don’t do book reviews in this space. If you do one, you are pretty much committed to do them all. In fairness, where do you draw the line?

However, today I am going to make an exception because the author is exceptional, as is the story she tells. Her name is Samantha Perez, but her friends call her Sam. So do I.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at yarb2400@bellsouth.net; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139; online at dickyarbrough.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated