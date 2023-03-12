YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

Antonio Brown, 23, was recently indicted for the brutal stabbing and killing of 77-year-old Ellen Bowles last December inside a gated community in Northside Atlanta. He faces a number of felony charges in connection with that horrific event.

Chances are it will be a long time before his case is ever adjudicated. While it is said the wheels of justice grind slowly, they have pretty much ground to a halt in Fulton County.

