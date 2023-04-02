It had to be after I graduated. I seem to recall a group of dedicated teachers who taught me how to read and write, add and subtract, and even multiply and divide. All these many eons later, I still remember them: Ms. Dent in the 3rd Grade; Ms. Bolton in the 5th Grade; Ms. Largin in the 6th; Mr. Gibbons, my high school geography teacher; Ms. Parker, who taught me the beauty of the English language; Jo Will Hearn, who made sure I could spell; Col. L.L. Deck, who made sure I behaved; Mr. Gatlin, who inspired me to write.

I don’t remember any of them, or the schools in which they taught me, being failures.

