Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, has introduced Senate Bill 7, known as the “3G” bill or the “Gangs, Guns, Gone” bill. It would impose a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence for anyone who uses a gun while committing or attempting to commit a violent felony, whether the weapon was discharged or not. The 10 years would precede whatever other sentence might be imposed by the courts. Sen. Beach said the idea for the “Gangs, Gun, Gone” concept was inspired by long-time, no-nonsense Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall, who takes a dim view of gangs with guns and wants them gone.

I wonder how the boobirds feel now. You will recall that Gov. Brian Kemp was jeered at the state GOP convention on Jekyll Island a couple of years ago by delegates who felt he didn’t do enough to help Donald Trump win an election they thought (and probably still do) he should have won. Fast forward to today. A poll conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs for the Atlanta newspapers, shows the governor’s approval rating at a record high and that most Georgians say the state is on the right track. He is also positioning Georgia as the primary location for the electric vehicle industry. Since 2018, 35 EV-related projects have brought $23 billion in investments across the state. Since Republicans sometimes have problems figuring out who is the enemy (Hint: The Democrats?), maybe the boobirds can boo each other.

