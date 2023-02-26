When Skeeter Skates calls, you had better put everything on hold. He just did and I just did. For those of you who may not be familiar with Skeeter, he is the proprietor of Skeeter Skates Tree Stump Removal and Plow Repair in Ryo and a legend in his field.

He is also the current presiding chair of the Ryo Morning Coffee Club, a collection of Great Americans that includes Walleye, who runs the bait shop over in Red Bud; Booger Bledsoe, who operates a local roadside vegetable stand on State Route 136 near Sugar Valley; and Uncle Coot, recently retired from the porta potty transportation industry.

