It is hard to believe that the high school football season is over. From the hot, steamy practice fields of August to the cold, brisk Friday nights of November; from the monotony of the weight room to the agony of the one-on-one drills, to running on the playing field and experiencing the thrill of competition. Now it has come to an end.
Three Cobb County teams ran the gauntlet and made it all the way to the state finals. No small accomplishment, given the quality of high school football in Georgia. Two, the Marietta Blue Devils and the Harrison Hoyas, were the ultimate winners in Class AAAAAAA and Class AAAAAA, respectively. Marietta, winning its first state title since 1967, defeated Lowndes, 17-9. Harrison beat neighboring Allatoona, 20-7.
For Marietta and Harrison, they will experience what I call The Absolute. They are now and always will be state champions. Absolutely. No one can ever take that away from them. They earned it. They deserve it.
For Allatoona, it is a different story and one that might be even more meaningful in years to come. Sometimes you give your best and that best is not enough. It is a life lesson worth remembering.
My son was on a high school football team back in the ’70s that was not expected to have a good season. Another team in the state was the preseason favorite to win the championship. My son’s team won its first game. And then its second. And third. And fourth. And it kept on winning. Not by large scores, but just enough to win.
In the meantime, the team that was expected to do well, did just that. They were winning every week and by large margins. At the end of the season, they were undefeated and still ranked No. 1 in the state.
Suddenly, it was state championship time. The odds-on favorite versus the Cinderella team that had squeaked by all season and found itself unexpectedly playing in the biggest game of the year. If this had been Hollywood, Cinderella would have won and we would all have left the theater inspired and a bit teary-eyed. But it wasn’t Hollywood. It was a cold November night in Georgia.
The game was exciting. At halftime, our guys led 19-14, and you could smell the upset coming. But, alas, it was not to be. The other team came back late in the game — very late — and scored a touchdown and won, 21-19. So much for Hollywood. So much for Cinderella.
As bitter as losing can be, there are lessons to be gleaned from that experience. You can think you are on the side of the angels and still lose. Losing is a realistic part of life, and it can be decidedly unfair at times.
We can’t win everything all the time, but we can always keep trying. Winners are those who give it their all, even if they fall short. Losers are those who get discouraged easily, look for somebody else to blame for their failure and quit trying.
One of the most fascinating people I have ever known or worked with is Billy Payne, the man behind the idea of bringing the Olympic Games to Atlanta in 1996.
At the University of Georgia, Payne was an outstanding football player. So, too, was his father, Porter Payne, who had been an all-star defensive lineman at UGA in the ’40s. After every game, Billy Payne would ask his dad, “How did I do today?” His father’s standard reply was always, “It doesn’t matter how I think you did; the important thing is how do you think you did?”
Billy Payne said he would go back to his room and would remember a tackle he had missed or a block he didn’t make and would resolve to be better the next week. After the next game, it was the same question to his dad with the same answer and the same resolve to improve even more. This went on throughout Billy’s career at Georgia and no doubt led him to the successful career he has enjoyed since his days on the football field.
What Billy Payne’s father did was to make his son look inside himself and honestly evaluate his own performance and to understand there is always room for improvement.
That is something to consider whether you are on the football team, in the band, the science club, working on the school newspaper or are a parent, coach or a newspaper columnist. The only limitations we have in this world are the ones we put on ourselves.
For Marietta and Harrison, congratulations on a superb season. You are state champions. For Allatoona, there is always next year. Remember the Cinderella team and their traumatic loss? A couple of years later, they won it all. That’s what winners do. They never quit trying to get better.