YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

It might help if some people read my stuff a bit more carefully. It would save them some embarrassment. To wit, I have mentioned on several occasions that underestimating Gov. Brian Kemp is a big mistake. Don’t let that good ol’ boy demeanor fool you.

Two years ago, he was the target of boobirds at the state Republican convention on Jekyll Island for not supporting Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. The Donald decided to take it out on Kemp by getting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Kemp beat Perdue like a drum.

