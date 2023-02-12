YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

I am struggling to come up with just the right word to describe the trip two lame-duck politicians and their posse took to Europe this past November on your and my (aka, taxpayers’) dime. Boondoggle, which is defined as “an activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value,” is about the best I can do at the moment. But “arrogant” and “insensitive” wouldn’t be far behind.

It seems that before leaving office, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who chose not to run for re-election, and Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, president pro tem of the state senate, who ran to replace Duncan and lost, decided they needed to go on a weeklong economic development trip to Germany and the United Kingdom as part of a special Senate Committee on Economic Development and International Relations.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at dick@dickyarbrough.com; at P.O. Box 725373, Atlanta, Georgia 31139 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dickyarb

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com