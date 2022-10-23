YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

If you had the opportunity to speak with a typical Russian family about how the current war with Ukraine has impacted their lives, what would you want to ask them? I may very well have that opportunity in the near future with a family that lives near the Ukrainian border. If you would like to be a part of the interview, get your questions to me as soon as possible. Don’t ask me how the interview is going to happen or when. I don’t know. Because of the obvious risks of the interviewee speaking freely in a totalitarian state, the less I know about the details, the better for all. I can tell you that I trust the source arranging the interview completely.

If the Georgia Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp’s intentions were to suppress voting rights in upcoming elections as opponents claimed, they are doing a lousy job. On the first day of early voting in Georgia, more than 131,000 people cast ballots. It was a record-breaking increase of 85% over 2018, when 71,000 Georgians voted on the first day. Also, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of election data shows that blacks, who account for 29% of the state’s population, cast 39% of the ballots the first day. Will somebody let holier-than-thou Delta CEO Ed Bastion know? He needs to stick to trying to take care of his unhappy pilots and flight attendants instead of sucking up to special interest yappers and looking like a political stooge.

You can reach Dick Yarbrough at yarb2400@bellsouth.net

