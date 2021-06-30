Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Dawson, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Dawson, Albany, Shellman, Pachitla, Herod, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Graves, Fountain Bridge, Goffs Mill, Shivers Mill, Aycock Mill, Martins Crossroads, Chickasawhatchee and Doverel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&