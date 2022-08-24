Georgia’s history is fraught with violence against black women. Deriving from the painful origins of slavery, where black women were forced into pregnancy and childbirth by their enslavers, we find ourselves in an eerily familiar landscape where women are denied the autonomy to choose whether or when to birth babies.

In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed an anti-abortion law that was ruled unconstitutional. On the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided Georgia’s law, House Bill 481, is allowable. Most abortions are now illegal in Georgia after six weeks. Banning abortion perpetuates violence, impinges self-determination and economic opportunities for women and childbearing people, and worsens outcomes for black women and children.

Dominique Derbigny Sims is senior vice president at the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute.

