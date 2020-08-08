On July 31, the US House Committee on Ethics released a scathing report on the unethical and unlawful spending of campaign and taxpayer funds by Sanford Bishop. The report contained 114 findings of fact and citations finding “substantial reason” to believe that Sanford Bishop converted campaign funds to personal use and misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. The report from the Office of Congressional Ethics was approved by a unanimous 6-0 vote.
The wild spending spree included reckless misuse of campaign donations for membership in at least two country clubs, unrestrained gasoline purchases for his entire family, undocumented cash ATM withdrawals, and specially fitted golf clubs. Bishop also spent over $5,000 on a three-day retreat with two volunteers at yet another luxury resort, which included a trip to the Master’s Golf Tournament.
In addition to conversion of campaign funds for personal use, Bishop misused the government funds that were appropriated for official constituent services. The report outlined that at least four annual Christmas “celebrations were thrown by Rep. Bishop and his wife for their respective staffs” at a luxury golf club in Columbus, Georgia. In an obvious effort to cover up the misuse, either Bishop or his wife called the club and asked that the food invoice be labeled as a “constituent meeting.”
Finding of fact No. 103 on page 31 of the report proves the knowledge and intent of the misuse and cover-up.
“After receiving initial copies of the bills, Rep. Bishop or Mrs. Bishop called and specifically asked that the food invoice be labeled as a ‘constituents meeting,’ but GICC Banquet Coordinator confirmed that this invoice was for the annual holiday party,” the report said.
Sanford Bishop denied that these Christmas parties were holiday gatherings and insisted that these were end-of-year “constituent meetings.” The OCE determined that Bishop’s denials were undercut by his acknowledgement that both his staff and his wife’s staff attended the gatherings.
Incredulously, Bishop said that anyone from anywhere in his district could attend if they heard about the “constituent meetings.”
If these were really constituent meetings, then why have them every year at the farthest distance from everyone in the District? How many constituents from the Benning Drive and Ft. Benning Road area on the south side of Columbus, or East Albany, were invited, or have ever been invited, to the country club?
Sanford Bishop and Democrats presume upon the voters in these neighborhoods, but all they want is their votes. After every election cycle of empty promises, it is back to squalor until they need their votes again.
Sanford Bishop is a typical elitist Democrat hypocrite. Sanford Bishop has been in Washington so long that he has lost touch with the people and values in the 2nd District.
In addition to voting to impeach President Trump, Bishop put Puerto Rico ahead of his own district. Siding with Nancy Pelosi against his own constituents, he caused farmers, bankers, and local communities to languish for eight months waiting on disaster relief from Hurricane Michael while he said nothing.
Bishop says that he is an advocate for the less fortunate, yet he has a 100% rating with Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortionist. His rating with Right to Life is zero. These ratings are diametrically opposed to the values of the people of southwest Georgia representing every race and ethnic group.
Sanford Bishop sold out the 2nd District and presumed upon the sacred trust of the people. He represents elitists in Washington, not the people of our district. He should be expelled from the House, indicted for fraud and theft of government funds, and booted out of office in November.
