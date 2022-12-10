When Donald Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American cemetery (where our American heroes are buried), near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that the helicopter couldn't fly and that the secret service wouldn't drive him there. Neither claim was true. Instead, he was heard saying "Why should I go to that cemetery, it's filled with losers?"
On COVID, he said, "It's going to disappear one day, it's like a miracle. It will disappear."
He added, "You have to be calm; it'll go away."
After 40,000 deaths he said, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute."
After 60,000 deaths, he said, "It's gonna go away."
Donald Trump loves to talk big about how great he is, but his business records say otherwise. Trump's business failures include Trump Steak, Go Trump, Trump Airlines ... bankruptcy and consolidation loans ... Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump the Game, Trump Magazine, Trump University ... and too many others to list.
Donald Trump excels in one thing: "the grift." A grifter is an expert in illicit acquisition, (swindling) of goods, services, money. A grifter is someone you don't want to trust.
It has recently been reported that Trump scammed supporters out of $250 million, supporters who thought they were donating to " Election Integrity." Instead, they saw some of their money funneled to Trump hotels.
Now ask yourself this, would you vote for Trump or anyone who is supported by Trump?
Joe Demarco
Jay, N.Y.
