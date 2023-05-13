doug porter.jpg

We faced each other like a couple of gunslingers at high noon. I was a young zookeeper, armed with a three-foot-long stick called a bull hook. My opponent brought his pair of impressive ivory tusks and six-thousand-pounds of bulk. Bwana stood about 20 yards away, facing me with his trunk up and his ears fanned out in a threat display. He was a nine-year-old male African elephant, and he was testing me to see who was in charge.

If he had been in the wild, there would have been no doubt who was boss. It would have been his mother. That’s because wild African elephants live in a matriarchal society — a world that is dominated by the females.

J.D. (Doug) Porter is a retired zoo director who writes about animals, nature, and the outdoors in his books and on his website: jdporterbooks.com. He is the author of two novels and a memoir, “Lessons from the Zoo: Ten Animals That Changed My Life.”

