Local media have recently reported that cases of the flu are already popping up in the metro Atlanta area. As a medical professional, it is concerning that the flu season has gotten off to such an early start.
While every flu season is different, it’s imperative to get ahead of the game and protect yourself and your family with a flu vaccination.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 103,683 cases of the flu and 44 flu-related deaths during last year’s flu season. Additionally, our state experienced 1,582 flu-related hospitalizations.
No one enjoys getting a shot, but the short-term discomfort outweighs the potential for severe illness or, in the worst-case scenario, death.
And, if not just for yourself, then do it for your loved ones. Children and seniors are particularly susceptible to the flu and its complications.
Ask your physician for the vaccination; go to any pharmacy, supermarket or big box store where the shot is offered; or visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
Don’t become another Georgia flu statistic. Get your vaccination today.
Clarence Davis, M.D.
Atlanta
Clarence Davis is WellCare Health Plans Inc.'s senior medical director for Georgia.