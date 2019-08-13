One of the toughest challenges cancer patients face is getting to and from treatment. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to public transportation. Some are elderly and unable to drive, too ill to drive, or have no family members or friends who can help with all their transportation needs. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients are unable to get regular treatment. And even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.
Every driver has what it takes to save lives. The American Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteer drivers to transport cancer patients to their treatment through the Road To Recovery program.
To volunteer, you need a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle, and proof of insurance. Drivers must be between 18-84 years old, have access to a desktop, laptop or tablet computer, and have a good driving record. The Society conducts criminal background and driving record checks on all drivers and provides free training.
As a Road To Recovery volunteer, I can attest that the patients aren’t the only ones to benefit from this program. It’s a great feeling to know that I’m literally giving someone a ride that is helping to save their life. Driving gives me a sense of community. I enjoy forming relationships and just being a part of something so important. It is just a small commitment for such a great reward.
For more information, please call (800) 227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org/roadtorecovery.
Patricia Schwarzkopf
Leesburg