...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A few weekends ago, during Chalkfest, the city of Albany hosted the Downtown Master Plan Kickoff. At least it appears that the kickoff was hosted by the city. Other than the chief of police and the downtown manager, no other city officials attended.
Which is a shame.
For the next decade, the Downtown Master Plan is probably the city’s best chance to get downtown revitalization right. But, in addition, there are at the moment almost a dozen separate planning efforts in progress or soon to be in progress that overlap all or some portion of downtown.
A Streetscape Plan began a few months ago but is not yet complete. DARTS has hired a consultant to begin an update of bicycle and pedestrian access to downtown. Apparently, so has ASU. The Harlem Business District study is on hold, but Mt Zion Church is working on its own Harlem plan. The Ritz Theater project is also in limbo, but for some reason, the city has commissioned a study of the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
The ongoing Recreation and Parks Master Plan includes portions of the southside of downtown. GDOT is rebuilding the Oglethorpe Avenue bridge, a project that will certainly impact downtown, although apparently neither GDOT nor anyone else seems to care. And there is the elephant in the room: the CSO project.
These “plans’ represent a lot of studies, a lot of data collection, and lots of room for duplication and waste. They also offer a chance for real progress. Regrettably, no one seems to be supervising and coordinating the plans. And that is too bad. Someone needs to be in charge.
