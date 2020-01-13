I was distressed to learn of the upcoming lethal injection of Jimmy Meders scheduled for Jan. 16 in the Jan 7. issue of the Albany Herald.
Meders is requesting analysis of DNA evidence in a last-ditch effort to outweigh other damning physical evidence. Regardless of Meders’ guilt or innocence, we should not give our state the power to exterminate any of its citizens.
The Innocence Project documents many people exonerated based on DNA evidence years after being wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death by juries. State-sanctioned murder is completely inconsistent with the values espoused by our state’s politicians who otherwise vow to “protect the sanctity of life,” especially considering the imperfect evidence often used to convict them.
The only potential appeal of capital punishment is that it may help reduce crime. Yet capital punishment has long been known to be an ineffective deterrent. Others think the state should not spend money supporting a prisoner’s life sentence, yet death row inmates exhaust all avenues of appeal, essentially guaranteeing that the state spends more on prosecution than the price tag of a life sentence.
I hope readers urge our state’s politicians to revisit House Bill 702 and repeal this error-prone, immoral, and irreversible practice.
Jeffery Cannon
Albany
