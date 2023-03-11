To the Editor:
Two weeks ago, as part of my Leadership Albany class of 2023, I went on a police ride-along. What an eye-opening experience it was. Call after call would come in.
Although extremely short-staffed, the officers did an amazing and professional job. The calls for service that we responded to include a stranded motorist, traffic infractions, domestic violence and, sadly, a suicide.
It takes a special type of person to dedicate their lives to serving and protecting the public. These men and women of Law Enforcement leave for work hoping that they are able to return to their loving families unharmed after their shift is over. Sadly, some of our city leaders, who have no idea what police officers go through during their shifts, are the very ones that dictate their salary and benefits.
Public safety is the No. 1 concern of any town, city, county or state. Sadly, public safety is not adequately funded. APD is currently 30-something percent understaffed. APD has 74 vacancies as of today. Most of the officers who have left have taken jobs at other agencies with better pay or less stress. We must adequately pay and support our police officers if we wish to recruit and retain them.
I would like to see our city and county leaders participate in a police ride-along. Perhaps after this awakening experience, they too will become more appreciative of the sacrifices our heroes in law enforcement make each and every day and pay them accordingly.
Tom Gieryic
Albany
