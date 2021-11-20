Several weeks ago, I was returning from my mailbox when I fell backwards on my sidewalk after a night of rain. Though I was not knocked out, I was hurt enough that I could not get up. My husband was inside the house and did not see me fall, but I heard the unmistakable sound of the Express Trash Disposal truck coming. In a flash, they were there to my rescue. One of the men knelt down beside me, held my hand and comforted me with a short prayer. One was on the phone calling the ambulance while the other two went to get my husband.
A quick trip to the hospital confirmed a brain bleed, and I spent the night in the hospital being treated. I still have some soreness where my head hit the hard cement, but my heart is filled with love for the fellows driving the truck that day. I am sorry I did not get their names, but I certainly called the office to tell their supervisor of their exceptional expression of love that day.
Their kindness that day is something I will never forget, and I am forever grateful to the company that hired such caring men to service our town and care for its people.
While I was in the hospital, my neighbors, the Cox family, pressure-washed our sidewalk and driveway so that this would not happen again.
My point is that there are angels among us doing kind things if we but look. I am forever grateful to those angels sent my way that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.