Dear Editor:
On our way home to Florida after evacuating to Alabama during the recent hurricane, we experienced a "fender-bender" accident in Albany, Georgia. We would like to express publicly our gratitude to some exceptional business people who went far beyond the call of duty on our behalf.
Officer Corp. M. Williams was prompt, efficient, courteous and informative with patience. Ben from A-1 Wrecker Service (was) on the scene in 20 minutes with his tow truck and made at least four stops on our behalf before depositing us in his cool office while he towed our car to the Goodyear Center.
Rebecca, an A-1 employee, drove us in her own car to the Goodyear Center, where we waited in the cool comfortable office.
Goodyear Auto Service Center employees promptly changed our tire and checked the car for safety before sending us on our way.
Thank you all, and we are beyond grateful!
Betty (86) and Jim (89) Pugh
Titusville, Fla.