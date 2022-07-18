COVID-19 was an unmitigated disaster in our community. Many lives were lost, and everyone had disruptions in their “normal” activities. In spite of this unprecedented pandemic, our hospital and medical staff responded with life-saving professionalism and efficiency. This effort extracted a huge toll. The hospital incurred major financial losses, and the staff suffered crippling physical and emotional fatigue.
One of the overwhelming problems was an incredible shortage of nurses. The national nursing shortage preceded the pandemic but was exaggerated manyfold by this devastating crisis. At the peak, Phoebe employed 600 contract nurses from various agencies. The pay scale for these nurses ranged up to $190 per hour (equivalent to an annual salary of $395,000) here and even higher in some systems. We still have about 300 contract nurses on staff, and although the pay scale has moderated, we certainly continue to have a nursing crisis. Although these nurses are superbly trained and dedicated professionals, they come to a hospital where they know nothing of the multiple systems with which they must work. This education takes time and reduces their immediate effectiveness.
Huge problems take creative solutions. Dr. Anthony Parker and Scott Steiner brought a brilliant plan forward to address this issue. With a collaborative effort between Albany Tech and Phoebe, we can educate 200 nurses a year as this vision matures. Revitalization of the old Albany High/Middle School on Jefferson Street adjacent to the hospital can accomplish this goal. There are multiple “spin-off” positive effects from this project but, in short, there will be a very large boost to economic development for this area and our community.
Some have opined that “renovation” would be a better option for construction of the “Living and Learning Center.” Unfortunately, this is at odds with the advice of the engineers and construction professionals that have evaluated the project. Additionally, renovation will provide only 47,000 square feet of space when 120,000 are required.
The proposed design also pays thoughtful tribute to the important history of this school.
The recent objection by the Historic Preservation Commission was clearly misguided. I attended school in this building as did my mother, father and sister. My mother taught in this school.
Many former students living in our community attended the meeting of the HPC and spoke in favor of this project. Not a single person spoke in opposition. There is a critical need, and we have a plan that will begin to address it. I certainly hope the appeal to the City Commission will be successful.
