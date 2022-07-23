For decades, both state and federal legislators, have produced substantial financial assistance toward medical stability for millions of southwest Georgians. Local, state and federal officials across the area work tirelessly in partnership with everyone and anyone to ensure that rural Georgia’s physical and mental health care and economic needs are being met.
When hospital closures occurred in nearby rural counties, Phoebe Putney Health Systems stood in the gap to expand health care services to accommodate patients outside Phoebe’s original service area. (Remember, this was done without Medicaid expansion.) Because rural patients are most likely to suffer adversely from health care worker shortages, Phoebe made preparations early on to accommodate new patients who experienced hospital closures.
But in late January 2020, COVID-19 became a major health care threat in the United States. The relentless presence of COVID-19 unveiled serious cracks in the country’s health care systems. The No. 1 gap was the severe shortage of medical personnel, specifically nurses. Nursing shortages have been exacerbated by COVID-19, nurse burnout, aging health professionals, licensure delays, and extended work hours.
Phoebe, however, has become a state leader in health care work force development, simply because there was a need long before other parts of the state experienced such dire circumstances. Phoebe took care of an entire region of individuals, mostly rural. This region is described as one of the most economically challenged in the country.
Some time ago, the late Dr. Anthony Parker, president of Albany Technical College and Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner recognized major work had to be done to stop the flow of health care workers exiting southwest Georgia; something had to be done to adequately staff medical facilities. These two leaders, along with other local leaders, got together and decided to form partnerships, creating Phoebe and Albany Technical College’s Living & Learning Center.
Work force development, or lack thereof, is the most crucial health care topic of discussion in today’s medical arena. The greatest threat to health care needs is the nursing shortage crisis. Nurses, the essential front-line workers, provide personal patient care in most health care situations. Professional health care worker shortages severely threaten positive health outcomes in rural southwest Georgia, as well as economic development. Health care worker recruitment efforts to rural parts of the state can be exhausting.
Currently, Georgia is 28,000 nurses short of the nation’s per-capita average and is expected to be 80,000 nurses short by 2030. Therefore, over the next few years, no matter where you choose to seek health care in the state of Georgia, your care may be seriously compromised because of nursing shortages. If Phoebe continues its proactive stance toward growing medical staff in SWGA, small businesses will benefit, and Albany Technical College will increase the number of Associate of Nursing graduates from 50 to 200 in just two years. This provides hope for better medical outcomes.
Not to be ignored, when health care is threatened by unknown or unsuspecting circumstances, medical outcomes may be seriously interrupted along with economic development. Engage in conversation with any economist, and they will tell you that the very first inquiries of companies looking to locate in an area is “your medical system stability and the academic success of your schools.”
A lack of knowledge, lack of vision, and ineptness usually precipitates economic failure, as well as a breakdown of systems designed to serve the public good. Health care is a public good that cannot be understated. Those of us who do our level best to see economic projects to fruition are always stunned when life-saving economic health care projects are suddenly disrupted.
Locally, there has been an interruption of moving toward safe, dependable, accessible health care. This is an excellent time for the community to thoroughly examine, investigate, and then embrace this one-of-a-kind medical rescue plan for communities throughout Georgia. Once the Living & Learning plan was unveiled during the January 2021-22 legislative session, several medical systems across the state expressed interest in duplicating the project.
Economic growth and development planning, which may include an arsenal of research data, visionary proposals, etc., are tricky endeavors, especially when trying to address the needs of many different communities. In order to mitigate the nursing crisis, the Phoebe/Albany Tech plan calls for Phoebe to absorb the entire $40 million expense. This funding will create a new pipeline of nurses over the next eight years, as well as bring a $40 million infusion of revenue to Albany. No tax dollars are included.
But this expansion to bring health care professionals and their families to Albany will increase the number of individuals paying taxes, not reliant on the social service systems for assistance.
That’s nearly 900 more nurses available to Phoebe than if the expansion does not occur. Phoebe and Albany Technical College’s Living & Learning Center would allow the college to dramatically expand nursing programs and other medical professions. This project will create short-term construction jobs; create new long-term jobs at Phoebe, Albany Technical College, and other professional institutions; increase the number of college students locally; bring new professional residents to Albany; encourage other residential and business development in and near downtown Albany and beyond, and encourage students to spend money and remain in the Albany area upon graduation.
A recent article from the National Council of State Legislators highlighted the number of states already engaged in a variety of “options to recruit and retain nurses.” Nursing careers comprise the bulk of America’s medical professionals. Albany/Dougherty County must compete nationally for practically every medical person hired. Georgia cannot afford to fall behind in academic recruitment and strategies for these medical personnel. Making everybody completely happy with new ideas, proposals, and change is doubtful. Now is the time to increase medical personnel in southwest Georgia.
Sen. Freddie Powell Sims represents the 12th District in the Georgia Senate.
