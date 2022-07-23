For decades, both state and federal legislators, have produced substantial financial assistance toward medical stability for millions of southwest Georgians. Local, state and federal officials across the area work tirelessly in partnership with everyone and anyone to ensure that rural Georgia’s physical and mental health care and economic needs are being met.

When hospital closures occurred in nearby rural counties, Phoebe Putney Health Systems stood in the gap to expand health care services to accommodate patients outside Phoebe’s original service area. (Remember, this was done without Medicaid expansion.) Because rural patients are most likely to suffer adversely from health care worker shortages, Phoebe made preparations early on to accommodate new patients who experienced hospital closures.

Sen. Freddie Powell Sims represents the 12th District in the Georgia Senate.

