On Sunday, Aug. 24, I lost a great friend and fierce advocate for the disabled community. Willie Williams was wheelchair-bound most of his life, but never allowed his disability to define who he was or limit his rhetoric about what was needed for those who were handicapped.
My friend Willie’s strongest skill-set was public policy for the disabled. Willie had lived in that world all of his life and understood his physical limitations, but he also understood that policy changes were necessary to make life easier for the disabled. Accessibility for the handicapped, whatever the defined disability, was always our main conversation.
Willie and I met through Leadership Albany, Class of 1988, and became lifelong friends. This lifelong friend taught me to have greater empathy for the disabled community, as well as how to sharpen my lobbying techniques on their behalf. He advocated for a physical environment that embraced and included the disabled. He believed in his independence and fiercely advocated for others to have theirs as well. Fearless and outspoken, a man to be reckoned with, Willie occasionally took on city hall. Willie was a winner on behalf of the disabled community.
His passion to rid the disabled of unnecessary physical, social and mental barriers was recognized by the Albany/Dougherty County governments. The late Annette Bowling assisted Willie in learning how to advocate and lobby for the disability community, which added to their special notoriety. These two became formidable opponents against anyone refusing to craft laws and adjust laws that provided more accessibility for the disabled.
Through these words, I honor a man who was not only a community advocate for individuals, but a voice for voiceless individuals in need of special leadership. In the city of Albany and beyond its borders, we credit Willie Williams with finding sustainable solutions that made life easier for those with disabilities. Willie Williams’ powerful advocacy voice and actions should never be forgotten. Willie, you were my hero!
