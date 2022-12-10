gail drake.jpg

Gail Drake

It was Christmas Eve, 1944. The air was bitter cold as snow flurries fell on the tall trees of the Ardennes, a thick forested region in Belgium. The coldest winter in 50 years. Ice glistened off the tanks, trucks and other military equipment. Soldiers from the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment rolled up their bedrolls from sleeping on the forest floor and tossed them into the trucks. It was 4 a.m.

Six months before, on June 5, 1944, the 508th had boarded C-47s and took flight for Normandy, parachuting into a bank of clouds on D-Day. Of the 130 that jumped, all but 15 were wounded or killed. After D-Day, the 508th returned to England to regroup. In September they parachuted into Holland as part of the 82nd Airborne Division to combat Nazi forces in northern Europe. Mile by mile, the Allies began to free European villages.

Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children’s law in Albany.

Tags