“Where sin flowed in abundance, grace came in like flood.” Romans 5:20.
“I am not what I ought to be, I am not what I want to be, I am not what I hope to be in another world, but still I am not what once I used to be, and by the grace of God I am what I am.” Those words are from John Newton, a slave trader who became one of England’s notable clergy and advocates against slavery. His story is a testament to Easter and the power of transforming grace.
Newton was born in 1725 to a shipmaster and a devout Christian mother, who died around his seventh birthday. At age 11, Newton set off to sea with his father for a few years. While visiting friends in 1743, he was “pressed” (kidnapped) into service with the Royal Navy. He became a midshipman on “The HMS Harwich” and evolved into one of the most profane, violent sailors aboard. He used the religious training of his devout mother to taunt others. At one point he attempted to desert; for punishment he was stripped and flogged eight dozen lashes before the crew of 350. Humiliated, he considered murder and suicide.
He was transferred to “The Pegasus,” a slave trip bound for West Africa. Because of his disputes with the “Pegasus” crew, he was left on the West Africa coast with slave dealer Amos Clowe. Clowe gave him to his African wife, named Princess Peye of the Sherbro tribe. She abused him and withheld food as she did with her other slaves. Newton later noted that he “was once an infidel and libertine, a servant of slaves in West Africa.”
Almost three years later, he was rescued by a sea captain sent by his father to search for him, and boarded his merchant ship, “The Greyhound.” On its return to England, the ship was caught in a severe storm off the coast of Ireland and began to sink. In despair, Newton did what he had scorned for many years: prayed to God for mercy. The storm settled down. Newton began reading a Bible, and by the time the ship reached shore weeks later, he had embraced Biblical beliefs. The swilling sailor now avoided drinking, gambling and profanity.
Newton later stated that his true spiritual conversion did not occur until sometime later. Sadly, Newton continued in the only profession he knew — the slave trade, but his change of heart developed sympathy for the human cargo in the hold of his vessel. Three voyages later he left the sea and returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart. He studied Hebrew, Greek and theology, and applied to be appointed as priest in the Church of England.
Newton served 16 years as curate in the town Olney, where he became known for his pastoral care. From his sermons:
“Not only the guilt, but the love of sin and its dominion, are taken away, subdued by grace.”
“How unspeakably wonderful to know that all our concerns are held in the hands that bled for us.”
He befriended poet William Cowpers and together they published a volume of hymns they wrote, including his beloved composition, “Amazing Grace.”
For 28 years, Newton served as rector in St. Mary Woolnoth, one of two evangelical priests in London, and the congregation swelled. People struggling with faith sought his advice, including prominent socialites, most notably MP William Wilberforce. Experiencing a religious conversion, Wilberforce considered leaving politics. Newton counseled him “to serve God where he was.”
Newton broke his silence and published a powerful pamphlet, “Thoughts Upon the Slave Trade,” in which he described the brutal realities of slavery:
“There is a cry of blood against us, a cry accumulated by the accession of fresh victims, of thousands, ... I had almost said hundreds of thousands, from year to year.”
“I have seen them sentenced to unmerciful whippings, continued until the poor creatures had not power to groan under their misery, and hardly a sign of life had remained.”
His writings were published widely and sent to every member of Parliament. He became an ardent ally of Wilberforce in his campaign to end the British slave trade and lived long enough to see the passage of the Slave Trade Act in 1807.
At the end of his life, with his eyesight and memory failing, he declared, “Although my memory is fading, I remember two things very clearly: I am a great sinner and Christ is a great Savior.”
John Newton knew slavery face to face: as a slave trader, a slave, an abolitionist, and as a man set free from a sordid life to serve his God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.