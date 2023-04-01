gail drake.jpg

Gail Drake

It was Saturday morning on Feb. 15 in Telford, England. The thief crept up to the gates of the factory and scouted the site. He returned, carrying a metal grinder and proceeded to bore open the gate. He quietly carried the grinder away, then opened a truck door, climbed in and backed the truck through the gates. He hooked the truck to a trailer packed full of product and drove through the gate.

He had pulled it off! The stolen truck with a false license plate was filled with 200,000 Cadbury crème eggs, an egg heist worth about $37,000. The Cadbury Caper of the century.

Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children’s law in Albany. She is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.

Tags