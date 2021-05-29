He shall not fail, nor be discouraged. – Isaiah 42:4
The aircraft exploded into a ball of fire. During the violent ejection and parachute landing, the co-pilot suffered not only a fractured skull but a mangled right hand and compound fractures to his left leg. For a day he laid under trees, unconscious. Then, slowly, he slid on his buttocks and back along the limestone ridge and into the jungle.
Early on Nov. 11, 1967, a FAC-F100 aircraft flying over the crash site heard a radio signal. One of the pilots asked authentication questions to make sure it was the missing airman and not an English-speaking enemy setting a trap. “Who is the greatest football team in the world?” was the pre-arranged question chosen by that soldier. “The Green Bay Packers.” It was the missing co-pilot, 1st Lt. Lance Sijan.
For the rest of the day the U.S. Air Force launched a large search and rescue mission, suffering damage by anti-aircraft fire. At dusk, a CH-3 Jolly Green Giant helicopter hovered near the site.
Sijan radioed a message refusing the helicopter’s Para-Jumper. He insisted that he would crawl to a jungle penetrator cable lowered by the helicopter. The Giant hovered over the jungle for 33 minutes. No radio contact. Suspecting a trap, the commander called off the mission. Search efforts continued the next day but were called off again when no radio contact was heard. Sijan was now listed as MIA.
No food, no water and no survival kit. Somehow he evaded enemy capture for 46 days, surviving by eating ferns and insects. Eventually, he crawled onto a truck road along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and was found on Christmas Day — by the North Vietnamese. Captured, he was taken to a holding camp. Emaciated and crippled, he waited until his guard was alone, then overpowered him and crawled back into the jungle. A few hours later he was recaptured.
Sijan was transported to a bamboo prison, where he was interrogated and tortured on his broken hand and leg. Despite the brutal beatings, he gave only his name, rank and serial number. After a few days, he and other prisoners were transported to the famed “Hanoi Hilton.” Suffering from exhaustion, malnutrition and disease, he died of pneumonia on Jan. 22, 1968.
The Air Force and his family did not learn what happened to Sijan until prisoners of war returned home in 1973. His remains were returned home in 1974 along with the headstone marking his grave in Vietnam. He was buried with military honors in Arlington Park in Milwaukee, Wis.
On March 4, 1976, President Gerald Ford presented the Medal of Honor to Sijan’s parents, Sylvester and Jane Sijan, Serbian immigrants who owned a restaurant in Milwaukee. The citation read: “Captain Sijan’s extraordinary heroism and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty at the cost of his life are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Air Force and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Armed Forces.”
As Lance Sijan was the first graduate of the United State Air Force Academy to receive the Medal of Honor, the Academy named a cadet dormitory in his honor. The Air Force also created the Lance P. Sijan Award, its most prestigious award, to recognize individuals who demonstrate the highest quality of leadership in their duties and conduct of their lives.
Fellow POW Sen. John McCain wrote in his book “Faith of our Fathers”: “I never knew Lance Sijan but I wish I had. I wish I had had one moment to tell him how much I admired him, how indebted I was to him for showing me, showing all of us … our duty, for showing us how to be free. He obeyed the [Code of Conduct] to the letter.”
Captain Lance Peter Sijan – U.S. Air Force; Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal (6): An American hero. Lest we forget.
