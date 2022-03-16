Hungry and thirsty, their soul fainted in them, then they cried unto the Lord. — Psalm 107:5
In the midst of a memorial park on the banks of the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine (if it hasn’t been blown to bits in recent days), stands a life-size haunting statute of a frail thin girl clutching five grains of wheat. The sculpture memorializes 3.5 million children who died of starvation during one of the most horrific periods in Ukraine’s history: the Holodomor.
Holodomor means “death by hunger,” the man-made famine that engulfed the Soviet republic of Ukraine from 1932-1933. It was Hunger Games without the games and without Katniss Everdeen. Between 5 million and 12 million dropped dead of starvation in what had been the breadbasket of Eastern Europe.
The cause of the famine stemmed from the socialist policies of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to “collectivize” agriculture and impose Soviet control. Eager to promote industrialization in Russia and quickly form a totally communist economy, Stalin imposed a five-year plan to replace privately owned farms with government-run agriculture. Ukraine’s family farm owners who resisted giving up their lands and livestock were quickly labeled as “kulaks” — well-to-do peasants considered enemies of the state by Soviet theology. Russian agents drove them off their farms and deported 50,000 families to Siberia.
The farmers who remained on now state-owned “kolkhoz” farms would work as sharecroppers in exchange for grain — after producing imposed quotas. And the quotas were raised to impossible levels in select districts. After Soviet crop collectors loaded the harvest and transported it to the cities, the farmers were left with very little to eat.
Collectivization did not work well. By 1932, Ukraine’s grain harvest missed the quotas by 60 percent. Stalin then ordered that all the remaining grain be confiscated. He arrested thousands of Ukrainian teachers, intellectuals and religious leaders as “saboteurs,” and removed Ukraine language books from schools. Desperate families started hiding grain and roaming the streets in search for food.
Stalin then imposed additional repressive laws. The “Law of Spikelets” reflected the policy that all the grain belonged to the state. Anyone caught gleaning leftover grain from the fields was sentenced to 10 years in prison and what little property they owned confiscated. More than 200,000 people were sentenced. State officials ransacked farms with long spiked rods and prodded through floors and ceilings in search of crops, personal food and pets. Hoarders were severely punished.
The blacklist, lists on public blackboards, identified noncompliant farms, villages or districts, called in their loans, and confiscated all property. The districts were cut off from trade. Most of the blacklisted districts were in Ukraine. As the starving peasants attempted to migrate in search of food, Stalin mandated identity cards. Individuals without cards could not leave their homes or risked being imprisoned in labor camps (gulags).
The result was the Holodomor. Respected British journalist Malcolm Muggeridge was one of few Westerners who reported truthfully on the famine. “I mean starving in its absolute sense … having had for weeks next to nothing to eat.” He traveled deep into Ukraine and found peasants with swollen bodies, with the “all-pervading sight and smell of death.” He personally observed “kulaks” loaded onto trains. Corpses could be seen in every country lane and city street. Records later showed that peasants were dying at a rate of 25,000 per day, or 17 a minute.
“The novelty of this particular famine, what made it so diabolical, is that it was the deliberate creation of a bureaucratic mind … without any consideration whatever of the consequences of human suffering,” reported Muggeridge. Before his articles appeared in the Manchester Guardian, journalists were banned from Ukraine and all reports of the famine were denied. Instead, the five-year plan was declared a great success. After farms sat empty, Russian peasants were imported to Ukraine and the quotas lowered.
The silence lingered for decades until the Soviet Union fell in 1991 and Ukraine became an independent nation. Instead of crushing the Ukrainian spirit, the Holodomor galvanized Ukraine’s sense of nationalism.
It’s hard for us Americans who have known only freedom to comprehend living under an oppressive regime with no recourse. In his farewell address to the nation, President Ronald Reagan stated, “I hope we have once again reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: as government expands, liberty contracts.”
