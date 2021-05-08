With Mother’s Day here, hopefully everyone put that Hallmark card in the mail on time. And made a plan for flowers, phone calls or a visit. In the U.S., the second Sunday of May has become the third-biggest churchgoing day after Christmas and Easter. Thanks to the advocacy efforts of Julia Howe and Anna Jarvis in the early 1900s, Mother’s Day has become a widely celebrated holiday. However, some have criticized the holiday as becoming too commercialized. Including beloved First Lady Barbara Bush.
“Did they tell you I’m not too big on Mother’s Day? It’s a big rip-off, you know,” she told Newsweek in May 2002.
So how is Mother’s Day celebrated in other counties? As it turns out, many counties have their own traditions that originated from their religions or history. In alphabetical order:
Argentina -- Celebrated the third Sunday of October, Mother’s Day observes the Catholic church feast of the “Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”
Australia -- The tradition of giving gifts to mothers was started in 1924 by Janet Heyden after visiting forgotten mothers at the Newington State Home for Women. To cheer them up, she encouraged local school children and businesses to donate gifts to these lonely women.
Belgium -- Children make small gifts in primary school, and fathers serve pastries to their wives in bed.
Bolivia -- May 27 is the day to celebrate “El Dia de la Madre Boliviana.” The date celebrates the Battle of La Coronilla in 1812, when women took up arms to fight for the county’s independence and were slaughtered by the Spanish.
China -- After long resistance to celebrating an American holiday, China today recognizes the holiday as being in keeping with China’s long tradition of respect for the elderly. The government has promoted replacing Western carnations with lilies, flowers that Chinese mothers planted in ancient times when children left home.
Egypt -- Liberal Arab journalist Mustafa Amin advocated for Mother’s Day after learning and writing about a mother who had devoted her whole life to her son and his medical career. After becoming a doctor, he abandoned her. After some resistance, the holiday has been adopted by most Arab nations.
Ethiopia -- Families enjoy a three-day feast after rains in October with a traditional hash meal and songs. Mothers and daughters anoint themselves with butter on their faces and chests.
France -- Alarmed by low birth rates, France created the “Fête des Mères” in 1896 to reward mothers with large families.
Germany -- “Muttertag” was also created in the 1920s to promote child bearing. The Nazis claimed the holiday to promote Nazi eugenics of a superior race, awarding a “Mother’s Cross” medal to those with four or more children.
Indonesia -- Originated to improve the conditions of poor women, the Dec. 22 holiday now includes surprise parties, gifts, and a day off from domestic duties. A capital idea.
Iran -- Banners are mounted on government and private buildings with the words “Ya Fatemeah,” celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad’s only daughter, a holiday that follows the Islamic lunar calendar.
Japan -- March 6, 1931, was the initial day chosen to celebrate the birthday of Empress Kōjun. Today’s holiday is known for the giving of red carnations.
Nepal -- In Hindu tradition, a festival called “Mata Tirtha Aunsi” encourages pilgrims to visit the Mata Tirtha ponds, with the hope of viewing the face of their dearly departed mother in the water.
Russia -- Traditionally Soviet counties celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. The holiday was initiated by Socialists to memorialize tragic events in the early 1900s, including violence against women and extreme working conditions in factories. The Soviets promoted the day to honor the accomplishments of Soviet women workers. However, it was a working holiday.
In celebration of the most important job we women can enjoy – Happy Mother’s Day. Take the day off, enjoy the flowers and cards. I know I will. And don’t forget to call your mother.
